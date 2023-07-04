Weekend Events Planned To Celebrate The 225th Anniversary of the Duff-Baby House
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 4th, 2023, 7:33pm
The Duff-Baby House will be celebrating its 225th anniversary on the weekend of July 8th and 9th, 2023, with a weekend filled with fun activities for the whole family. See the full schedule of events below:
Saturday, July 8th
11:00am to 4:00pm
- Free tours of the Duff-Baby House
- Voyageur historical interpreter Matt Drouillard on site
- Lost Arts in the Interpretation Centre: Basket weaving; tin smithing (Park House); textiles of the past, including samples of tatting, crochet, needlepoint, quilting, etc.
- Games of hoops and graces for children on the front lawn
- Plein-air artists on the front lawn (weather permitting)
11:30am
- Procession and brief celebratory speeches
- Cutting of the cake and distribution of the cupcakes
Noon to 2:00pm
- Face painting for children
2:00pm
- Riverfront Theatre Company mini-production of “The Founding of Sandwich”
Sunday July 9th
Noon to 4:00pm
- Free tours of the Duff-Baby House
- Members of the Fort Malden Guard Unit on site
1:00pm to 3:30pm
- Talks in the Interpretation Centre:
o 1:00pm – Frank Perissinotti, Retired Professor, St. Clair College: “The Building of a Mansion in 1798”
o 2:00pm – Rick Duff (descendant of Alexander Duff): “Searching for your Scottish family Roots”
o 3:00pm – Dr. Larry Kulisek, Retired Professor, University of Windsor: “Life in Sandwich in 1798”
