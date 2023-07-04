Weekend Events Planned To Celebrate The 225th Anniversary of the Duff-Baby House

The Duff-Baby House will be celebrating its 225th anniversary on the weekend of July 8th and 9th, 2023, with a weekend filled with fun activities for the whole family. See the full schedule of events below:

Saturday, July 8th

11:00am to 4:00pm

Free tours of the Duff-Baby House

Voyageur historical interpreter Matt Drouillard on site

Lost Arts in the Interpretation Centre: Basket weaving; tin smithing (Park House); textiles of the past, including samples of tatting, crochet, needlepoint, quilting, etc.

Games of hoops and graces for children on the front lawn

Plein-air artists on the front lawn (weather permitting)

11:30am

Procession and brief celebratory speeches

Cutting of the cake and distribution of the cupcakes

Noon to 2:00pm

Face painting for children

2:00pm

Riverfront Theatre Company mini-production of “The Founding of Sandwich”

Sunday July 9th

Noon to 4:00pm

Free tours of the Duff-Baby House

Members of the Fort Malden Guard Unit on site

1:00pm to 3:30pm

