Teen Arrested Following Assault With Bear Mace

Windsor Police have arrested a youth following an assault with a weapon.

Police say that just after 6:00pm Saturday, they responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 1600 block of College Avenue. Officers learned that the victim, a 58-year-old male, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old male obstructing the street with his bicycle. A short time later, the youth returned to the scene and sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical.

The victim suffered physical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At approximately 8:45pm, officers located and arrested the youth in the 1300 block of College Avenue. A cannister of bear mace was found in one of his pockets.

The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges of assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.