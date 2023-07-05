Suspect Wanted In Windsor Car Theft

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a car.

Police say it happened around 7:30pm on June 29th, 2023, in the 3900 block of Walker Road.

Surveillance video shows a female approaching and entering the vehicle. The vehicle is then seen driving west toward Moxley Avenue. The car was recovered on July 4th, 2023, in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years old, with a slim build and dark brown hair. At the time of the incident, she wore black sunglasses, grey shorts, a white t-shirt, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.