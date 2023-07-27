Suspect Wanted After Break-In At An East Windsor Business



Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who broke into a commercial business.

Police say around 2:00am on July 19th, 2023, the suspect used a tool to break the rear door and enter a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once inside, the suspect stole $500 from the cash register and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and a tattoo on his right upper bicep.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.