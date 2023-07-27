SunnyNow
28 °C
82 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Wanted After Break-In At An East Windsor Business

Thursday July 27th, 2023, 4:53pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0


Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who broke into a commercial business.

Police say around 2:00am on July 19th, 2023, the suspect used a tool to break the rear door and enter a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once inside, the suspect stole $500 from the cash register and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and a tattoo on his right upper bicep.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message