Suspect Sought Following Garden Centre Break In

Windsor Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a commercial break-and-enter.

Police say that around 2:00am on July 16th, 2023, a male suspect gained entry by cutting the canvas wall to the outdoor garden centre in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once inside, the suspect stole items and smashed a security camera, cash register, and debit machine, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’10”, with an average build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball hat, black t-shirt with ‘DUKES’ on the back, black pants, and black shoes with light-coloured soles. He also carried a black duffle bag with red straps.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.