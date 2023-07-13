Suspect Sought After Woman’s Purse And Credit Cards Taken



Windsor Police are the public’s help to identify this suspect, who recently broke into a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Pratt Place and stole a purse.

The suspect was seen on video at numerous stores making purchases using credit cards stolen from the purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.