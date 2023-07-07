Suspect Charged For Stabbing And Abduction
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 7th, 2023, 3:46pm
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing and abduction investigation.
Police say around 1:00am on July 7th, 2023, officers responded to a stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue. After arriving at the scene, they located a victim with a stab wound to their arm.
Officers determined that the suspect, a 32-year-old male, had illegally entered the home, stabbed one person, and then forcibly abducted a female victim at knifepoint.
Several hours later, the suspect returned the victim to the residence and was taken into custody.
The 31-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and breaking and entering.
