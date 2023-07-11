Suspect Charged Following Series Of Home Break And Enters

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a string of break-ins at homes throughout the city.

Police launched an investigation into multiple reports of residential break-ins that occurred between February and July 2023. In each incident, the suspect unlawfully forced entry into the property and stole various items, including money and jewellery.

Following an extensive investigation, members of the Target Base Unit identified a 45-year-old suspect.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On July 7th, 2023, officers located and arrested him in the parking lot of a store in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East. He has been charged with five counts of break, enter and commit theft.