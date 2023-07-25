Suspect Arrested In Downtown Break-In​

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect in connection to a break-and-enter at a downtown business last month.

It happened on June 20th, 202 at a business in the 100 block of University Avenue West. The suspect smashed windows to gain access to the property, causing $2,000 in damage.

Through investigation, officers identified the 30-year-old suspect, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

On July 21, 2023, the suspect attempted to retrieve his vehicle from an impoundment at Windsor Police Headquarters. Officers discovered that an outstanding warrant had been issued for his arrest and took him into custody on the spot.

He faces charges of breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.