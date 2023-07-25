Suspect Arrested Following Sexual Assaults In East Windsor



Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect following multiple sexual assaults in the city’s east end.

Police say that in late June 2023 they launched an investigation after receiving complaints that two minors were inappropriately touched in public by a suspicious male who drove a black 4-door SUV. The incidents occurred between June 20th and July 12th, 2023, in parking lots near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

Through investigation, officers identified a 34-year-old suspect. On July 24th, 2023, shortly before 9:00am the suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

Investigators encourage the public to check their dashcam video for footage of a black SUV in the parking lots around this intersection. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers.