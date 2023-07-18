CloudyNow
Suspect Arrested Following Downtown Bank Robbery

Tuesday July 18th, 2023, 3:59pm

​ Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a downtown bank robbery.

Police say around 1:30pm Tuesday,  a man entered a bank in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue, walked behind the counter and grabbed money from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was physically injured during the incident.

Officers in the area responded quickly to the call and arrested the suspect within minutes on nearby Chatham Street West.

The 46-year-old suspect is expected to face a charge of robbery.

