SIU Investigating Police Situation In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 5:00pm
The OPP has released more information into an incident last week.
The SIU says preliminary information suggests that in the afternoon of July 3rd, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police received a call about an armed man acting erratically. An officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road. The man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle and fled.
Officers later located the man in the river and brought him to safety.
On Monday July 10th, 2023, as a result of the investigation, Noah David White 21-years-old of Leamington, Ontario was charged with:
- Dangerous operation
- Unlawfully in Dwelling House (three counts)
- Mischief Under $ 5,000
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon
- Disarming a Peace Officer
- Assault with A Weapon
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Resist Peace Officer
- Robbery with Intent
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts).
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
