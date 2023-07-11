SIU Investigating Police Situation In Lakeshore

The OPP has released more information into an incident last week.

The SIU says preliminary information suggests that in the afternoon of July 3rd, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police received a call about an armed man acting erratically. An officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road. The man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle and fled.

Officers later located the man in the river and brought him to safety.

On Monday July 10th, 2023, as a result of the investigation, Noah David White 21-years-old of Leamington, Ontario was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Unlawfully in Dwelling House (three counts)

Mischief Under $ 5,000

Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon

Disarming a Peace Officer

Assault with A Weapon

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Resist Peace Officer

Robbery with Intent

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts).

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.