SIU Investigating Police Situation In Lakeshore

Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 5:00pm

Crime & Police News
The OPP has released more information into an incident last week.

The SIU says preliminary information suggests that in the afternoon of July 3rd, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police received a call about an armed man acting erratically. An officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road. The man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle and fled.

Officers later located the man in the river and brought him to safety.

On Monday July 10th, 2023, as a result of the investigation, Noah David White 21-years-old of Leamington, Ontario was charged with:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Unlawfully in Dwelling House (three counts)
  • Mischief Under $ 5,000
  • Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon
  • Disarming a Peace Officer
  • Assault with A Weapon
  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Robbery with Intent
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts).

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

