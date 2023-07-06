Pool Contractor Charged With Defrauding Customers Out Of Over $100,000

Windsor Police have arrested the owner of a pool installation company on multiple fraud charges.

Police say in April, officers from their Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit launched an investigation into a swimming pool contractor after receiving several reports that the business’s owner allegedly took large monetary deposits to install swimming pools but allegedly never started the work or returned the money.

Through investigation, officers learned that the owner of the company was hired by three separate customers in Fall 2022 to complete pool projects. Police say the owner obtained deposits from each customer totaling over $110,000. However, officers also determined that the pool contractor had filed for bankruptcy.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On July 5th, 2023, officers arrested and charged a Blenheim man with three counts of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators encourage anyone who had similar experiences with the pool contractor to contact Constable Tim McInnis at 519-736-8559, ext. 226. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com