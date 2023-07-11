POLICE PHOTOS: Do You Know These Suspects?

SunnyNow
Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 9:00am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in six separate theft incidents.

Police allege that all six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you are asked to contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

