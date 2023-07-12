Police Need Help To Identify This Break-In Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify this suspect, who recently broke into several apartment units at a building in the 300 block of Pelissier Street.

The suspect allegedly stole numerous items and caused significant property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.