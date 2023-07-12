Police Investigation On Langlois
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 7:41am
Windsor Police are on the scene of an active investigation on Langlois.
The road is closed in both directions from Wyandotte to Tuscarora.
No other information has been released at this time.
