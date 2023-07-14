Police Investigating Shots-Fired On Ypres Boulevard



Windsor Police are looking to identify suspects after shots were fired in the city’s east end.

Police say it happened around 2:40am Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ypres Boulevard. According to witnesses, an older model silver Dodge Caravan (approx. model year 2000-01) stopped in a parking lot in the area, and the front passenger fired two shots from the vehicle. The vehicle then sped off through the parking lot and turned southbound on Ken Gerard Court.

There was no physical injuries or property damage, but two 9mm shell casings were located at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.