One Of Canada’s Most-Wanted Fugitives Captured In Michigan



Malique Calloo, one of Canada’s most-wanted fugitives, has been arrested.

Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan on Sunday by members of the United States Marshals Service.

The 27-year-old suspect was wanted by the Windsor Police Service for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on November 28th, 2022.

Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located Calloo in Michigan and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Earlier this year, Calloo was added to the Bolo Program – Programme Bolo’s top 25 list, which brings together information about most wanted suspects from across the country.

“I want to commend the exceptional teamwork among partners and the persistence of our investigators, who never gave up on this case,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “I also want to thank both the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in arresting Calloo and our BOLO partners for their continued commitment to keeping our communities safe. It is our hope this arrest will help to bring some degree of closure to the victim’s family.”