Novice Driver Arrested For Impaired Driving After Hitting A Poll, Tree, Fence And Garden 

Thursday July 20th, 2023, 6:07pm

Crime & Police News
A novice driver is facing multiple charges after hitting several objects.

Police say around 11:00pm Wednesday, they responded to a report that a vehicle had just struck a pole and fled the scene in the 200 block of McKay Avenue. Police located a vehicle at the base of a tree with severe damage. The driver was located at the scene and arrested for impaired driving.

Officers learned that the suspect had also driven through a fence, a garden, and a pole before striking the tree. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old is facing several charges.

 

