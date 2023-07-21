LaSalle Storm Clean-Up Update

The Town will provide a one-time-only roadside collection of small to medium downed branches from the recent storm, from private property throughout the municipality, beginning on Monday, July 24th, 2023.

Residents are asked to bring the branches to the curb or edge of the road without blocking the road, driveway, or sidewalk. Anything on private property, from privately owned trees, with limbs that are too large to bring to the curb, will be the responsibility of the resident to have removed from their property.

Town staff will be using a chipper to shred the branches, so yard waste bags will not be collected. Branches do not need to be bundled. To reach all areas of the Town of LaSalle, clean up may take several days.