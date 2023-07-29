Kingsville Adds Additional Yard Waste Pick-Up After Summer Storm

The Town of Kingsville has added an extra yard waste pick-up on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, for residents hardest hit by the storm.

The usual yard waste pick-up requirements apply.

Brush and branches must be tied in bundles that are no more than 45 lbs (20 kg) and no more than 3′ high (.9 m) by 4′ long (1.2 m), and the diameter cannot exceed 3″ (7.5 cm).

United, loose piles of brush will NOT be collected.

The Town of Kingsville is not responsible for large quantities of brush left by commercial tree trimmers working on private property.

If you have debris that is too large to qualify for the yard waste pick-up, you can drop it off at the Kingsville Transfer Station located at 2021 Albuna Townline.

Under 18 inches in diameter and less than 48 inches long, you can drop them off for free and over 18 inches in diameter and less than 36 inches long, they will be charged as garbage.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority has offered a “two-week grace period” for those who are using double axle trailers to drop off yard waste branches from the storm. During this period, you will not have to pay the commercial rate or cross the scale. The grace period is from today until the end of the day on Saturday, August 12th, or until otherwise instructed. There will be no change in fees for commercial customers.

If you are a resident who has already paid the double axle fee and would like to request a refund, contact Marcia Mallia at 519-776-6441 x. 1433 or [email protected]. Marcia will provide refunds for the residents who were charged. Refunds are effective from Thursday, July 27th.