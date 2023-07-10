Highly Intoxicated Man Calls 911 Multiple Times Resulting In His Arrest

Chatham-Kent Police say a “highly intoxicated” man called 911 over a dozen times, resulting in his arrest.

Police say around 9:30pm on July 9th, 2023, they responded to Nichols Avenue in Erieau to conduct a well-being check after receiving a dozen 911 calls from the residence.

Police located the man, who they say was highly intoxicated, and cautioned him on the misuse of the 911 service. When the man continued to call 911, officers returned and arrested him.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 44-year-old Erieau man was arrested and charged with mischief. He was transported to police headquarters and held until he was sober. He was released with conditions and a future court date.