Four Arrested And Two wanted In Downtown Stabbing

Windsor Police have arrested four people and is seeking two more in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred near downtown.

Police say that just after 12:00pm on July 24th, 2023, they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of University Avenue East. Once on scene, officers located a 42-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds to his body. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim refused to cooperate with police. However, an investigation by police determined that the stabbing was a result of an altercation between individuals who were known to each other.

Five suspects were quickly identified, and four have since been arrested. Stephen Belcher, 32, is still at large. He is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

A sixth male has not been identified. He is described as a black male with a full beard. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball hat with a ‘B’ on it, a white sleeveless shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

