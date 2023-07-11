UPDATED: Fatal Collision Closes The 401

Last updated: Tuesday July 11th, 9:30am

OPP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck on westbound Highway 401 in Chatham Kent.

Police say around 1:08am Tuesday, they responded to a rollover collision involving a single motor vehicle near the 96-kilometer marker of the Westbound Highway 401.

While en route, officers were updated that a secondary collision had occurred between a transport truck and the passenger vehicle involved in the previously reported crash. As a result of the collision, the transport truck crossed the centre median, eastbound lanes and entered a neighbouring field.

The passenger vehicle was occupied by two individuals who were transported to a local hospital. The passenger, a 41-year-old of Leamington, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was uninjured.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road.

Anyone who may have observed these vehicles before the collision, who observed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.