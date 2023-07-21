Arrests Made Following Commercial Break-ins

Windsor Police have arrested three people allegedly in connection to two break-ins and multiple frauds around the city.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation following a break-in at a business near the intersection of Eugenie Street and McDougall Street on May 26th, 2023. Officers obtained surveillance video that showed two suspects forcibly enter the business and steal three boxes of alcohol, valued at approximately $1,700.

In a separate incident on May 30th, 2023, two suspects smashed the front door of a business in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue. The masked suspects were captured on video surveillance stealing over $2,000 in lottery tickets and $1,200 in cigarettes. The stolen lottery tickets were later validated at multiple locations throughout the city, obtaining $590 in cash.

Through investigation, officers identified three suspects in connection to the break-ins and fraud. They are facing multiple charges.