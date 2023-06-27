Windsor Police Warn Public Of Scammers Selling Fraudulent Merchandise

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects who are selling counterfeit AV equipment.

Police say that on June 23rd, 2023, two males were set up in the parking lot of two locations, one in the 2400 block of Central Avenue and the other in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue.

The suspects approached individuals in the parking lots to sell projectors and other AV equipment. Victims later discovered the items to be counterfeit.

The suspects were seen driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.