Two Men Wanted On Outstanding Warrants
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 23rd, 2023, 12:20pm
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police say Casey Hoyt and Jeffory Hustwick failed to meet the requirements of their release order and are now wanted on a Christopher’s Law warrant.
Casey Hoyt is described as a white male, 41 years old, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a partial beard.
Jeffory Hustwick is described as a white male, 58 years old, 280 lbs., with a heavy build. He has hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either individual, you’re asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
