Two Men Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say Casey Hoyt and Jeffory Hustwick failed to meet the requirements of their release order and are now wanted on a Christopher’s Law warrant.

Casey Hoyt is described as a white male, 41 years old, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a partial beard.

Jeffory Hustwick is described as a white male, 58 years old, 280 lbs., with a heavy build. He has hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.