Two Charged Following Stolen Vehicle Crash

Windsor Police have arrested two people after a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

Police say around 8:30am on June 11th, 2023, they were called to the 7700 block of Tecumseh Road East for a complaint of an impaired driver. Through investigation, the police learned that this vehicle had been reported stolen in May.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive. Upon seeing the police, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not pursued.

A little while later, officers were called to a single-vehicle collision involving the same vehicle on the E.C Row Expressway Lauzon on-ramp. Two suspects were located and arrested a short distance from the wreckage.

A 41-year-old and a 44-year-old are facing changes.