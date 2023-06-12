Three Assumption Students Earn Horatio Alger Scholarships

Assumption College Catholic High School has earned the rare distinction of having three students receive Horatio Alger Scholarships in the same year.

Kini Chen, who also earned a Schulich Scholarship valued at $100,000, was the recipient of the Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship valued at $10,000. Only 10 of those scholarships are awarded in Canada every year.

Maya Mikhael, one of the board’s two student trustees, and Shahnda Shaker both received Alger Scholarships valued at $5,000 each. Only 160 of those are awarded across Canada every year.

Chen has been accepted to study mathematics and physiology at McGill University in September. Mikhael will be going to the University of Windsor to study behavioural cognition and neuroscience, while Shaker is off to the University of Ottawa to study political science. All three are in the International Baccalaureate program at Assumption.

“It’s not unprecedented but it’s extremely rare for three students from the same school to earn one of these scholarships in the same year,” said Jordan-Nicholas Matte, Vice-President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada. “You should be very proud of these students and of your school for achieving such an honour.”