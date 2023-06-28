Suspect Wanted In Windsor Residential Break-In



Windsor Police are searching for a suspect following a residential break-in downtown.

Police say around 10:00pm on June 26th, 2023, officers responded to a call about a break-in to an apartment complex on Windsor Avenue. An unknown male climbed onto a balcony and into one of the units through the unlocked patio door. The homeowner was awake which startled the intruder who fled back off the balcony prior to police arrival.

The homeowner sustained no physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’8, and wearing all-black clothing at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.