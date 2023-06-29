Suspect Wanted In Downtown Break And Enter

Windsor Police is looking to identify a suspect who broke into a downtown business.

On June 22nd, 2023, officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue for a complaint of a break and enter. A male was observed walking around inside the business on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect stole the till and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male 5’6”, 140 lbs. At the time of the offence, he wore a snapback, a jacket with a reflective strip on the chest, and dark pants.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.