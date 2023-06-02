Suspect Wanted In Alleged Grandparent Scam

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a female suspect wanted in connection to a grandparent scam.

In February 2023, the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about a fraud known as the grandparent scam.

Investigators learned that the victim, a woman in her 70s, agreed to hand over $8,000 to an individual impersonating a police officer to bail her grandson out of jail. A female suspect then travelled to the victim’s house to retrieve the money.

The Financial Crimes Unit has identified the suspect as Amaryss D’Lynn Hall Todd, 25, of Windsor. Hall Todd is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information on this investigation or Hall Todd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.