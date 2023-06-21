Suspect Wanted After Bus Stop Assault And Robbery

Windsor Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery at a downtown bus shelter.

They say on April 6th, 2023, at approximately 7:00pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a bus shelter located at the intersection of Aylmer Avenue and Wyandotte Street East. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect punched a male victim several times in the face. Once the victim had been knocked to the ground, the suspect stole money from his wallet.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their crime investigators recently uncovered video evidence of the suspect and are now seeking your assistance in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’, and between 260 and 280 lbs. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, a blue and black jacket, grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.