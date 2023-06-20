Suspect Charged With Manslaughter In Drug Overdose Death
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 20th, 2023, 9:38am
Windsor Police has arrested a suspect in connection to the drug-related death of a local woman.
Police say in December 2022, a 47-year-old female was found deceased at a residence in the 3400 block of Wilkinson Lane. An autopsy revealed that she died because of a drug overdose. Toxicology tests showed the drugs supplied to the victim had contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Police launched an investigation to identify and locate the victim’s drug provider. Through investigation, officers identified a 27-year-old as the suspect.
On June 18th, 2023, at approximately 7:00pm, police arrested him in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road. He has been charged with manslaughter.
