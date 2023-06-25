Suspect Arrested For Making Sexual Comments To Minor

Windsor Police have charged a man who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to a minor.

Police say that just before 9:00am on June 22nd, 2023, a 13-year-old female and her two younger siblings were walking to school when the suspect, an unidentified white male, allegedly harassed them in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect followed the children and reportedly made inappropriate sexual comments to the 13-year-old female, which caused her and her siblings to be scared and uncomfortable.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

None of the children were physically touched or harmed during the incident.

Police launched an investigation and identified a 64-year-old suspect. On June 24th, shortly after 12:00pm, officers located and arrested the suspect in the area of Pelissier Street and Shepherd Street West. He has been charged with criminal harassment.