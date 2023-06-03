ClearNow
Suspect Arrested Following East Windsor Shooting

Friday June 2nd, 2023, 10:21pm

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say around 6:30pm Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect initially fled in a vehicle but returned to the scene and was immediately arrested.

Investigators urge people in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

