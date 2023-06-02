Rental Housing Fraud Suspect Arrested

A 43-year-old female faces charges after a rental housing scam was uncovered in LaSalle.

On Wednesday, May 31st, LaSalle Police officers were informed that two groups of people attended the same residence at the same time to move in and had already paid the landlord first and last month’s rent.

Through investigation, a third tenant, who had also paid the first and last month’s rent for the same residence, was identified.

These individuals had all responded to a Facebook marketplace ad for a House for rent. They all visited the house with the landlord.

“The landlord committed fraud when she accepted the first and last month’s rent for the residence from three separate parties for the exact same time period, unbeknownst to each other,” LaSalle Police said.

Police arrested the LaSalle resident on Friday, June 2nd, in the town.

To assist the investigation further, LaSalle Police are urging anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar crime to contact them at 519 969-5210 or to reach out to their local police service. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.