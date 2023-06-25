Police Seek Suspects Following Assault

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects after two people were assaulted near downtown.

On June 25th, 2023, shortly before 1:00am, police say they responded to a call about an assault in progress in the 700 block of Bruce Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that during a verbal altercation with a large group of teenagers, a 26-year-old female was sprayed in the face with an inflammatory agent and a 26-year-old male was shot multiple times in the chest with a BB gun. The suspects also used bricks to smash several windows at the victims’ residence.

The two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark t-shirt with a logo on the chest, dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark long-sleeve shirt or coat with white horizontal stripes on the back and dark pants with a white stripe on the right leg.

The third suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The fourth suspect is a male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt and white shoes.

The fifth suspect is a male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black long-sleeve shirt and light-coloured pants.

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and asks residents in the immediate vicinity of the incident to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 12:00am and 2:00pm for possible evidence of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.