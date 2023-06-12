CloudyNow
Police Looking To Identify Break-And-Enter Suspect

Monday June 12th, 2023, 6:18pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a break-and-enter suspect.

Police say around 7:00pm on June 10th, 2023, the suspect entered a church in the 800 block of Mercer Street. Once inside, the suspect attempted to break open a safe and caused substantial damage to the building.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black and grey T-shirt, camouflage pants, a black baseball cap, white and black running shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

