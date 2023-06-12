Police Looking To Identify Break-And-Enter Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a break-and-enter suspect.

Police say around 7:00pm on June 10th, 2023, the suspect entered a church in the 800 block of Mercer Street. Once inside, the suspect attempted to break open a safe and caused substantial damage to the building.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black and grey T-shirt, camouflage pants, a black baseball cap, white and black running shoes, and black gloves.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.