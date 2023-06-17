Police Looking For Theft Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft.

Police say that around 2:45pm on June 8th, 2023, the suspect entered a store in the 3100 block of Howard and stole $270 worth of items.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’, 160 lbs, 25-30 years old, with short brown hair and a mustache. At the time of the offence, the suspect wore a black baseball hat, blue jogging pants, grey and white running shoes, and a black and red jacket.

If you can identify the suspect, please call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext., 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.