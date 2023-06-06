Police Looking For Suspect After Minor Sexually Assaulted In Walkerville Park

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who sexually assaulted a youth at a park in Walkerville.

Police say around 10:00pm on June 3rd, 2023, a female youth was at a park in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue when an unidentified adult male approached her. Following a brief conversation, the male sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions. He then fled the park on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, between 5’8” and 5’11”, with a slender to medium build. He had a slender face with a cleft chin, short hair, muscular calves, and hairy legs. At the time of the incident, he wore an off-coloured white hat (with no logos), a white short-sleeve t-shirt, beige shorts that reached his knees, and black shoes.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and is asking everyone who lives in the area of the park to check their surveillance or dashcam video between 8:00pm and 10:00pm on June 3rd for evidence pertaining to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.