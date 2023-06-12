CloudyNow
Police Looking For Missing Woman

Monday June 12th, 2023, 9:23am

Local News
Windsor Police are looking for a missing Windsor woman.

They say that 31-year-old Mercedes, also known as “Sadie,” was last seen on June 9th, 2023, at 8:30am in the 200 block of Louis Avenue.

She is described as a white female with a slender build. She is approximately 120 pounds and 5’1” with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a tracksuit, and she has several tattoos.

If you have any information on Sadie’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the police immediately at 519-258-6111.

