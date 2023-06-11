Partly CloudyNow
Police Investigation On Vaughan Street

Sunday June 11th, 2023, 9:03am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are currently investigating what they call a “critical incident” early this morning in the 3700 block of Vaughan Street.

That is in the west end of the city.

Police ask anyone in that area with information or video to contact them immediately.

