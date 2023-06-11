Police Investigation On Vaughan Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 11th, 2023, 9:03am
Windsor Police are currently investigating what they call a “critical incident” early this morning in the 3700 block of Vaughan Street.
That is in the west end of the city.
Police ask anyone in that area with information or video to contact them immediately.
