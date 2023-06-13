Police Investigation On Elsmere
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 13th, 2023, 7:42am
Windsor Police remain on the scene for an active investigation in the 900 block of Elsmere.
The investigation began late Monday night, but police have not released any details.
Marentette at Niagara, Elsmere at Erie and Niagara at Parent are all closed by police at this time.
