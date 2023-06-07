Police Find Toddler Walking Alone In Lakeshore

Lakeshore OPP have reuined a toddler with family after the child was found walking alone on the street.

Police say they responded to a report of a child walking on Country Road 22 in Lakeshore around 1:00am, Wednesday.

They say two concerned citizens were able to quickly get the toddler to a safe location away from the road where they contacted police.

Police say the toddler was returned home, and officers spoke with the family and educated them on a safety plan for the toddler. They say the child was not injured.

Police are reminding parents that it is their responsibility to care for and to ensure the safety of their children at all times.