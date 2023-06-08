Police Find Deceased Body On Northway Avenue

Windsor Police Service has found the body of a deceased female.

On June 6th, 2023, the Major Crimes Unit found the body of a deceased woman in a field in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue. The discovery was made as part of an extensive ground search with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit.

An autopsy has been completed to try to determine the individual’s identity and exact cause of death.