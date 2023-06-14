NEWS >
Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
22 °C
72 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Poetry Event Spotlights Addictions And Homelessness

Tuesday June 13th, 2023, 8:08pm

City News
0
0
0

An event spotlighting addictions and homelessness will take place in downtown Windsor on Thursday.

City of Windsor’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund grant recipient, Tamara Kowalska, will host Safe and Sound, a live poetry event and platform bringing together key stakeholders for a community commitment to harm reduction.

Kowalska will draw upon her training in Gabor Mate’s Compassionate Inquiry to animate a conversation around the following questions:

  • Safe Point is finally open, so what’s next?
  • Is harm reduction more than just making sure people aren’t dying?
  • What kinds of lives do people have while they are alive and using substances?
  • What is the underlying cause of addiction and other mental health issues?
  • Where are the voices of those who are on the streets?
  • What does harm reduction mean at the community-wide level?
  • How do we move from a solution-focused approach to a human-focused approach?
  • And why does that matter?

It occurs on Thursday, June 15th, at Meteor on University Avenue West. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7:00.

Kowalska will be accompanied on guitar by Darcy Shannon and Ryan Thompson. City of Windsor Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec will introduce the performance. The performance is free of charge. No alcoholic beverages will be available.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message