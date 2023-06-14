Poetry Event Spotlights Addictions And Homelessness

An event spotlighting addictions and homelessness will take place in downtown Windsor on Thursday.

City of Windsor’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund grant recipient, Tamara Kowalska, will host Safe and Sound, a live poetry event and platform bringing together key stakeholders for a community commitment to harm reduction.

Kowalska will draw upon her training in Gabor Mate’s Compassionate Inquiry to animate a conversation around the following questions:

Safe Point is finally open, so what’s next?

Is harm reduction more than just making sure people aren’t dying?

What kinds of lives do people have while they are alive and using substances?

What is the underlying cause of addiction and other mental health issues?

Where are the voices of those who are on the streets?

What does harm reduction mean at the community-wide level?

How do we move from a solution-focused approach to a human-focused approach?

And why does that matter?



It occurs on Thursday, June 15th, at Meteor on University Avenue West. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7:00.

Kowalska will be accompanied on guitar by Darcy Shannon and Ryan Thompson. City of Windsor Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec will introduce the performance. The performance is free of charge. No alcoholic beverages will be available.