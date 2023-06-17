SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Super Hero Fun Day At JMCC

Saturday June 17th, 2023, 3:15pm

After a three year hiatus, Superhero Fun Day returned to the John McGivney Children’s Centre Saturday.

Superhero Fun Day welcomes children of all abilities and their families to enjoy a free day of outdoor fun, food and drinks. Everyone was invited to dress as their favourite superhero, enjoy the accessible Play McGivney playground, meet local first responders, have fun with Zoo to You animals, ride the ENWIN trucks, and more.

