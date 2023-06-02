Outdoor Art Arriving In Every Windsor Business Improvement Area

Art Windsor-Essex, formerly known as the Art Gallery of Windsor, launched their outdoor art program, Look Again! Outside, Friday morning.

The outdoor art exhibit, which began in Downtown Windsor in 2021 will soon be expanding to every Business Improvement Area in Windsor, according to Art Windsor-Essex.

Organizers say Look Again! Outside brings reproductions of artworks from the AWE collection directly to the streets, transforming Windsor into an open-air gallery. AWE says thirty carefully selected reproductions have been strategically placed in Windsor’s BIAs.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

They say their goal is to make art more accessible and engaging to the public.

The launch was partly made possible by two grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation totalling $299,000.

“This initiative not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of our streets but also provides an accessible and compelling art experience for all,” said Jennifer Matotek, Executive Director of AWE at the launch on Ottawa Street.

AWE Board Chair Alex Baker thanked the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support.

“We are excited to celebrate the expansion of Look Again! Outside and witness how it has transformed Windsor’s streets,” said Baker. “The support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has been instrumental in bringing art to the heart of our community.”