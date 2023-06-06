OPP Looking To Identify Male

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident in the community of Belle River.

Police say that on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, they responded to reports of two incidents that police believe may be related involving young females.

As a result of the investigation, officers are looking to identify a male who approached young females at West Beach, located on West River Street, Belle River. The second incident involved a male with the same description as at the beach. However, this time, he was in a black sedan.

The male has dark hair, a full beard, and tattoos on his left arm, left leg and back. Attached are photos of the individual.

If you can identify this person, contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.